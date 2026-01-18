Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    NPFL: Enyimba Appoint Deji Ayeni New Technical Adviser

    Enyimba have announced the appointment of Deji Ayeni as their new technical adviser, reports Completesports.com.

    Ayeni joined the nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions from Nigeria National League, NNL, outfit Crown FC of Ogbomosho.

    The experienced tactician takes charge from Stanley Eguma, who was sacked by the Aba giants last November.

    Lawrence Ukaegbu has been in temporary charge of the team since Eguma’s dismissal.

    The 53-year-old previously worked with Sunshine Stars and Akwa United.

    He will be in the dugout when Enyimba host Barau FC in a matchday 21 encounter in Aba on Sunday (today).

