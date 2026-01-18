AFCON 2025: Osimhen Plays With The Heart –Gyan

Ghana football icon Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen remains his favourite striker.
The former Sunderland star made this known after his impressive performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he scored four goals for the Super Eagles.
In a chat with Footy Africa, Gyan stated that the Galatasaray striker loves scoring goals, and he would love to see him play for Manchester United.
“My favourite striker now, Victor Osimhen. He loves scoring goals,” he told Rio Ferdinand on Rio Presents.
“Victor Osimhen plays with the heart. He gives everything. I like those kind of strikers. I’m surprised the big clubs didn’t come for him this transfer window.
“I am appealing to Manchester United to if only he wants to come.”
Lmao…has it now gotten to this point…lol…
I mean a point Where ex players are now going down on their knees on national tv, pleading for big teams to come and sign osimhen….lol
Didier drogba, samuel eto, etc all played the game with their hearts and gave their all but there has never been a time where they were caught disrespecting legends or their teammates.. And thats why they succeeded in the highest of competition….
Lol… another afcon has eluded him o…lol I will keep reminding his followers…lol I told him to apologise to finidi that the issue is spiritual but his fans all insulted me…okay o….we see down dey look…