AFCON 2025: Osimhen Plays With The Heart –Gyan

Ghana football icon Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen remains his favourite striker.



The former Sunderland star made this known after his impressive performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he scored four goals for the Super Eagles.



In a chat with Footy Africa, Gyan stated that the Galatasaray striker loves scoring goals, and he would love to see him play for Manchester United.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Bronze Glory At AFCON 2025 Delights Man City U17s Coach Akuneto



“My favourite striker now, Victor Osimhen. He loves scoring goals,” he told Rio Ferdinand on Rio Presents.



“Victor Osimhen plays with the heart. He gives everything. I like those kind of strikers. I’m surprised the big clubs didn’t come for him this transfer window.



“I am appealing to Manchester United to if only he wants to come.”







