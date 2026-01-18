Lookman Proud Of Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Performance

Ademola Lookman has said the Super Eagles can be proud of their display at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com reports.

Eric Chelle’s side finished third in the competition, following their 4-2 penalty shootout win over the Pharaohs of Egypt on Saturday night.

Lookman insisted that the Super Eagles did so many things right in Morocco.

“It was a good competition from us. We scored a lot of goals, we created a lot of chances. We played some good football.We can be proud of what we have done,” Lookman said after the game with Egypt.

The Atalanta winger also praised the unity in the team.

“There’s unity in the team. We fought for each other, long may it continue,” he added.



