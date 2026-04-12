Flamingos Goalkeeper Coach, Ige: ‘Shot-Stoppers Are Coaches In Disguise’

Kola Ige, a member of Nigeria’s squad to the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in the Netherlands and recently appointed Goalkeeper Coach of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, has exclusively told Completesports.com that goalkeepers are “coaches without knowing it”.

The former Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Ibadan shot-stopper made this assertion while responding to questions about the transition from being a goalkeeper to becoming a coach.

Ige Explains Goalkeeper’s Tactical Influence On The Pitch

According to Ige, there is little difference between the two roles, aside from the awareness that comes with formal coaching.

Also Read: NFF Appoints Busari Flamingos Head Coach

“Naturally, these are two different roles carried out at different times,” Ige, who is also Shooting Stars SC Goalkeeper Trainer, told Completesports.com.

“But the truth is that even as a goalkeeper, one is already a coach without knowing it. For instance, while manning the post, you are the last man in the team.

“You see every player, you see all that goes on on the pitch, and you control your teammates, telling them what to do at any given time, as well as organising their movements.

“While doing these, you are already performing a coaching role without realising it. However, as a full-time coach, you decide the pattern of play to be adopted and the players to execute it,” Ige said.

Ige Thrilled By Flamingos Appointment

Ige said he is delighted with his appointment as Flamingos’ Goalkeeper Coach, describing it as another opportunity to serve Nigeria.

“I served the country in the past as a goalkeeper at various levels. This time, I have been recognised and called upon to work with the U-17 women’s national team,” he said.

Also Read: NFF Names Jegede-Idakwo, Omodiaghe As Flamingos Assistant Coaches

“For me, it is another opportunity to serve my country because it is often said that the reward for hard work is more work. I am glad and grateful to those who believed in my capability by giving me this opportunity.”

Backing Own Children To Pursue Football Careers

When asked whether he would encourage his children to follow in his footsteps, Ige responded in the affirmative, pledging full support.

“My son, Fuad Kola Ige, 12, is already getting involved in goalkeeping,” he said. “He is currently in junior secondary school.

“Certainly, he will get my 100 per cent support — as will any of my children who decide to pursue football as a career,” Ige concluded.

By Sab Osuji



