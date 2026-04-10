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    Nigeria National Teams

    NFF Names Jegede-Idakwo, Omodiaghe As Flamingos Assistant Coaches

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former internationals Joy Jegede-Idakwo and Aighewi Omodiaghe as assistant coaches of the country’s U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos.

    Another former Nigeria international, Kola Ige, has also been appointed as the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer.

    Read Also:U-17 WWCQ: Flamingos Coach Busari Invites 36 Players For Second Round Fixture

    Jegede -Idakwo captained the Falconets and then won several caps for the Super Falcons.

    Omodiaghe was a member of the Flamingos side that featured at the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals in New Zealand in 2008.

    The three will assist Head Coach Akeem Ishola Busari as the Flamingos seek a spot at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals in Morocco, and with the objective of surpassing the third-place finish of the Class of 2022.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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