NFF Names Jegede-Idakwo, Omodiaghe As Flamingos Assistant Coaches

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former internationals Joy Jegede-Idakwo and Aighewi Omodiaghe as assistant coaches of the country’s U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos.

Another former Nigeria international, Kola Ige, has also been appointed as the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer.

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Jegede -Idakwo captained the Falconets and then won several caps for the Super Falcons.

Omodiaghe was a member of the Flamingos side that featured at the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals in New Zealand in 2008.

The three will assist Head Coach Akeem Ishola Busari as the Flamingos seek a spot at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals in Morocco, and with the objective of surpassing the third-place finish of the Class of 2022.



