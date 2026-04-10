Onuachu To Miss Trabzonspor Vs Alanyaspor With Injury

Paul Onuachu will miss Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash between Trabzonspor and Alanyaspor due to a muscle injury, reports Completesports.com.

The 31-year-old, according to a statement on the club’s official website sustained the injury during training on Friday.

“Following an initial assessment of our player Paul Onuachu, who experienced pain and stiffness in the upper anterior thigh muscle group during today’s training session, a muscle injury is suspected, and he has been removed from the Corendon Alanyaspor match squad. Treatment for our player has been started by our medical team,” the club announced.

The Nigeria international played a crucial role in Trabzonspor’s 2-1 victory over title rivals Galatasaray last weekend.

The forward’s international teammate Chibuike Nwaiwu scored the winning goal in the game.

Onuachu is currently the leading scorer in the Turkish top-flight this season with 22 goals.

Veteran striker Anthony Nwakaeme could lead Trabzonspor’s attack in his absence.

By Adeboye Amosu



