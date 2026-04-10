Djokovic: Tennis Has Been My Life For So Long

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has disclosed that he has been addicted to the game and desires to test his physical and mental limits.



The Serbian joined an elite list of athletes who have won all four slams and the Olympic gold medal when he clinched the yellow metal in Paris in 2024, beating Alcaraz in the final.



In a chat with Esquire, Djokovic stated that he’s still capable of challenging the younger tennis players..



“What keeps me going is first and foremost my love for the game. Tennis has been my life for so long, and I still enjoy every moment on the court.

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“I love the competition, I love the challenge, and I still feel strong and capable of competing with the younger players – that’s a big part of the fun for me,” he told Esquire.



Djokovic also noted that winning the gold at the Paris Olympics was one of the greatest moments of his career.



“Olympic gold was a lifelong dream for me. I went to four Olympic Games, and for a long time that medal was missing. To win in Paris, at 37, representing Serbia, is without question one of the greatest moments of my career.



“Standing there, singing the national anthem, holding the gold medal – it’s a feeling that stays with you forever, not just in your memory but in your whole body. I’ve never experienced emotions like that on a tennis court before. The tears just came, naturally. It was very pure, very powerful,” Djokovic said.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Metz 3.505 1xbet X Draw 3.505 1xbet Paris FC 2.247 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Metz win Paris FC has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against FC Metz. FC Metz -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Metz, Paris FC has lost by at least 1 goals. BTTS No In 6 of the last 10 Paris FC's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored.



