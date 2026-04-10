NPFL: Nasarawa United Ready To Battle For Title — Mangut

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut has said his team is ready for the final matches of the season.

The Solid Miners currently occupy fifth position on the table with 50 points, five behind leaders Rangers.

‎In a meeting with the club’s management following a shock 0-1 defeat last weekend to bottom-placed Kun Khalifat FC, Mangut assured that they are focused on either a continental place or the title race.

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‎”As we enter the final five games of the season, I wish to assure you that we have summoned the resilience that has defined our club’s storied history.

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‎”The time for reckoning is upon us; we will rise to the occasion and ensure that the remaining part of our campaign concludes on a note of dignity and competitiveness.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Stade Rennais FC 1.383 1xbet X Draw 5.33 1xbet Angers SCO 9.55 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Stade Rennes win Angers SCO has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Stade Rennes. Stade Rennes -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Stade Rennes, Angers SCO has lost by at least 2 goals. Stade Rennes -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Stade Rennes, Angers SCO has lost by at least 1 goals.

‎”Let me assure our dedicated and loyal supporters and fans across the globe that we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to address the issues that have led to our recent predicament.

‎”No doubt, your support remains our greatest strength, and we ask that you continue to stand by us as we navigate these challenging times.

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‎”From our general resolve, we are regrouping, reassessing and recommitting ourselves to the pursuit of a continental ticket, and possibly lay our hands on the NPFL trophy.”

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