5 Players Poised For Super Eagles Debut At 2026 Unity Cup

The Super Eagles will head into the 2026 Unity Cup in London with a clear focus on squad rebuilding, talent discovery, and tactical refinement ahead of crucial FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



With head coach Eric Chelle expected to use the invitational tournament to assess emerging options, the competition—featuring Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India—offers a timely platform to integrate fresh faces into the national setup.



Completesports.com‘s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN highlights five players who could seize the opportunity to earn their maiden Super Eagles caps at the Unity Cup.





Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham)



After an impressive breakthrough season with Wrexham in the Championship, where they are currently pushing for a play-off place, Okonkwo—who recently switched allegiance to represent the Super Eagles at international level—will be hoping to make his senior debut at next month’s Unity Cup in London.

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Known for his quick reflexes, the Nigerian goalkeeper will be keen to use the tournament as an opportunity to compete for the Super Eagles’ number one shirt alongside established names such as

Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho.



Michael Kayode (Brentford)



The 21-year-old, born in Italy to Nigerian parents, may get the chance to represent the Super Eagles at the forthcoming Unity Cup after former Azzurri coach Gennaro Gattuso overlooked him for the 2026 World Cup play-offs despite his strong form.



Interestingly, NFF officials are keen to facilitate a one-on-one meeting with the Brentford defender in a bid to make him available for the tournament.



Kayode’s pace, physicality, and trademark long throws offer new attacking dimensions to the Super Eagles.



He has been impressive this season for Brentford, making a total of 30 appearances, scoring once, and receiving six yellow cards.



Kingsley Osezele Ehizibue (Udinese)



The Udinese defender, who has consistently expressed interest in playing for the Super Eagles, may finally fulfil his ambition at the 2026 Unity Cup.



Ehizibue was called up to the Super Eagles by former head coach Gernot Rohr for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of the fixture.

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Born in Germany to Nigerian parents and raised in the Netherlands, he has pledged his international future to Nigeria over his country of upbringing.



He represented the Netherlands at U-21 level, albeit in non-binding fixtures.

The right-back can operate anywhere along the flank and possesses impressive technique, complemented by the physical attributes that make him an ideal fit for the Super Eagles.



Tim Iroegbunam (Everton)



The 2026 Unity Cup may serve as a platform for the Everton midfielder to make his debut for the Super Eagles, having already indicated his interest in representing Nigeria at international level.



Born in England, he has represented the country at youth level, including being part of the squad that won the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.



Iroegbunam is regarded as a physically imposing and versatile midfielder, comparable to Wilfred Ndidi, with the ability to operate in both defensive and central midfield roles.



His potential inclusion would further strengthen Nigeria’s midfield options ahead of future tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Femi Azeez (Millwall)



The Millwall winger is reportedly ready and highly motivated to represent Nigeria, with a potential Super Eagles call-up for the 2026 Unity Cup on the horizon following his impressive form for the Championship club this season.

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Renowned for his pace and directness, Azeez is considered a strong fit for the Super Eagles and could provide healthy competition on the right wing.



Azeez, who is eligible to represent Nigeria through his father, has been closely monitored by head coach Eric Chelle.



