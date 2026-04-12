Osimhen Steps Up Recovery, Rejoins Galatasaray Training

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has returned to team training at Galatasaray, Completesports.com reports.

The powerful forward underwent surgery after sustaining an arm injury in Galatasaray’s Champions League clash with Liverpool last month.

After spending time in the gym, the Nigeria international is now closing in on full recovery.

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Galatasaray provided an update on his recovery process.

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“Victor Osimhen trained with the team during the first part of the session and continued his work according to a specialized program prepared for him, accompanied by physiotherapists on the field and in the gym,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The 27-year-old could be included in Galatasaray’s squad for the clash with Gençlerbirliği next weekend.

He has scored 12 goals, and registered four assists in 19 league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.

By Adeboye Amosu







