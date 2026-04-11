La Liga: Adams On Target, Lookman Subbed On As Sevilla Edge Atletico Madrid

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams was on target as Sevilla edged Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Saturday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 25th appearance, has scored seven goals and bagged three assists for Sevilla in the ongoing season.



Adams opened the scoring for the host in the 10th minute via the penalty spot, to the delight of the home supporters. He was substituted in the 90th minute for Batista Mendy.



However, Bonar leveled parity for the visitor in the 38th minute with a low-drive finish.

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On the other hand, Ademola Lookman came on as a second-half substitute for Rayane Belaid and had a positive impact in the game for Atletico Madrid.



It was Lookman’s seventh appearance for Atletico Madrid, and he has scored two goals this ongoing season.



The host restored their lead to 2-1 in the additional time of the first half through Gudelj.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Elche CF 3.475 1xbet X Draw 3.76 1xbet Atletico Madrid 2.165 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid or Draw Atletico Madrid didn't lose in 10 of their last 15 LaLiga EA Sports matches. Over 2.5 goals 6 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 2.5 goals. Over 1.5 goals 7 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 1.5 goals.

All efforts from Atletico Madrid to level parity in the second half proved abortive as Sevilla picked up the maximum three points.



