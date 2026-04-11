Ryan Alebiosu provided an assist as Blackburn Rovers extended their unbeaten run to five games to move four points clear of the Championship relegation zone after a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium, BBC Sport reports.

It is now four assists in the English second-tier for the Super

Adam Forshaw put the visitors in front in the first half before Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hit back for the hosts early on in the second half.

Mark Robins’ side was reduced to 10 men when Ashley Phillips was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card late on.

The Potters harboured play-off hopes earlier in the season, but the draw means they now sit 15th, with four games of the Championship season remaining.

Stoke had the first sight of goal inside nine minutes as Million Manhoef curled an effort just wide after good build-up play on the left between Eric Bocat and Sorba Thomas.

But after 21 minutes, Blackburn struck as Forshaw converted well from the edge of the area after being set up by Ryan Alebiosu.

Balazs Toth denied Sam Gallagher an equaliser six minutes later after he was found by Rak-Sakyi.

With half-time looming, Alebiosu hung the ball up to the back post, but Yuki Ohashi could not guide his header on target.

Stoke levelled four minutes before the hour mark when Rak-Sakyi applied a close-range finish to Manhoef’s byeline cross.

Soon after, Rak-Sakyi was found by Lewis Baker but fired wide, squandering an opportunity to complete a turnaround.

Both sides pushed for a winner. At one end, Baker fired over, while a deflected Todd Cantwell cross forced Gavin Bazunu into action at the other.

Stoke’s frustration was compounded when Phillips was dismissed for a second bookable offence after a challenge on Ohashi.



