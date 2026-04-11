Salah, Ngumoha’s Goals Help Liverpool End Winless League Streak Against Fulham

Liverpool secured a much needed win by beating Fulham 2-0 in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Goals from Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah secured the win for the Reds who ended a run of three consecutive matches without a win in all competitions.

Also, the win saw Liverpool end a run of three straight league games without a win against Fulham (one win, two draws).

Nigeria internationals Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze featured in the encounter.

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Ngumoha rewarded Arne Slot for his decision to start him by curling a stunning opener on 36 minutes.

And four minutes later, Salah curled in from the opposite wing to double Liverpool’s advantage, giving his fans another moment to remember before he departs at the end of the season.

The victory saw them move four points ahead of Chelsea in sixth ahead of their game against Manchester City on Sunday.

By James Agberebi



