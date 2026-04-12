Chelsea superfan and British actor Rory Jennings would willingly want his beloved Blues to lose against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

That’s because a City win would heap even more pressure on league leaders Arsenal, who slipped to a shock 2-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott condemned the Gunners to just their fourth Premier League defeat this season.

Despite the loss, Arsenal remain nine points clear of second-placed City.

However, City boast two games in hand.

To add to the title drama, Arsenal will travel to the Etihad Stadium on April 19.

Also Read: Hasselbaink: Why Arteta Doesn’t Deserve Arsenal Job

So, if City can beat Chelsea on Sunday, defeat Arsenal and then win their game in hand, Pep Guardiola’s side will go level with the Gunners at the top of the table.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 3.68 1xbet X Draw 4.03 1xbet Manchester City 2.017 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in the Premier League in 12 of the last 15 matches. Chelsea over 0.5 goals Chelsea scored more than 0.5 goals in the Premier League in 13 of the last 15 matches. Manchester City to score first Manchester City scored first in 12 of their last 15 matches.

Even though a loss to City would be a serious blow to Chelsea’s Champions League aspirations, Jennings is content with such a scenario because it would be for ‘the greater good’.

“Now, due to that result at the Emirates Stadium earlier today, I can safely say that today is one of the most glorious days of my life,” Jennings said.

“It is a pleasure and an honour to be able to spend this evening talking football with you. I am in a fine mood.

“The only thing that can make this weekend perfect would be us, Chelsea Football Club, rolling over for Man City tomorrow (Sunday).

“Yes, I said it. I really do hope that Chelsea get beat by Man City tomorrow.

“I think it’s just one of those things where we have to do it for the greater good.

“Come on, Liam Rosenior, if you are listening to this, I am begging you, do what you do best and make sure that we get beaten by Man City.”



