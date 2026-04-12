‘We Gave Our Best’ — Adams Thumbs Up Sevilla’s Win Over Atletico Madrid

Akor Adams has reacted to Sevilla’s hard-earned victory over Atletico Madrid, Completesports.com reports.

Luis Garcia Plaza’s side defeated the visitors 2-1 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday night.

Sevilla brought their three-match losing run in the top flight to an end with the victory.

Adams, who scored the home team’s opening goal said it is important for them to maintain the momentum going forward.

Read Also:La Liga: Adams On Target, Lookman Subbed On As Sevilla Edge Atletico Madrid

“We gave 100% and achieved our objective, which was the three points. The fans’ support was incredible; it gave us a great energy,” he told the club’s official website.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.9 1xbet X Draw 4.52 1xbet FC Barcelona 1.859 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Barcelona win FC Barcelona has won 3 of their last 4 away meetings against Atletico Madrid. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 FC Barcelona's away matches, both teams scored. FC Barcelona over 0.5 goals FC Barcelona scored more than 0.5 goals in 9 of the last 10 away matches.

“We play for them, and if we’re all like this, we’ll be happy every week,” the Nigeria international told the club’s official website.

The Nigerian also explained his penalty kick, acknowledging that he had practiced it in training and that he had the confidence of all his teammates .

“Everyone played a good game: Manu and Agoumé in midfield, Castrín at the back, and everyone else. We all achieved our goal,” added Adams.

By Adeboye Amosu



