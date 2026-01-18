NPFL: Rivers United Pip Remo Stars, Bendel Insurance Extend Unbeaten Streak

Rivers United further underlined their title credentials courtesy of a 1-0 home win against holders Remo Stars on Sunday.

Aniekeme Okon scored the decisive goal nine minutes from time.

Rivers United top the standings with 41 points from 21 games.

Abia Warriors recorded the only away win of the day, edging past Kano Pillars 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Imama Amapakabo’s side sit in second position with 37 points.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City bounced back to winning ways following a 1-0 victory over Kwara United

Ezekiel Samuel’s fifth minute strike separated both teams on the night.

The Oga Boys sit in third position with 35 points.

At the Lafia City Stadium, Nasarawa United beat Niger Tornadoes 2-1.

Read Also:NPFL: Kun Khalifat Sporting Director Ifeanyi Anaemena Resigns

Anas Yusuf and Kufre Ebong were on target for Nasarawa United in the game.

Niger Tornadoes got their goal through Segun Adekunle.

Plateau United defeated Wikki Tourists 1-0 at the New Jos Stadium with Vincent Temitope scoring the winning goal in the 52nd minute.

Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten streak to nine games following a hard-earned 3-2 win over El-kanemi Warriors.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United recorded a 2-0 win over Shooting Stars.

Peter Ebimobowei opened scoring for Bayelsa United in the 24th minute, while Chinedu Emmanuel doubled the advantage in stoppage time.

Full Results

Bendel Insurance 3-2 El-Kanemi

Bayelsa Utd 2-0 3SC

Plateau Utd 1-0 Wikki

Rivers Utd 1-0 Remo Stars

Ikorodu City 1-0 Kwara Utd

Enyimba 0-0 Barau

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Tornadoes

Kano Pillars 0-1 Abia Warriors

By Adeboye Amosu



