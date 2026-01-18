Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Rivers United Pip Remo Stars, Bendel Insurance Extend Unbeaten Streak

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Rivers United further underlined their title credentials courtesy of a 1-0 home win against holders Remo Stars on Sunday.

    Aniekeme Okon scored the decisive goal nine minutes from time.

    Rivers United top the standings with 41 points from 21 games.

    Abia Warriors recorded the only away win of the day, edging past Kano Pillars 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

    Imama Amapakabo’s side sit in second position with 37 points.

    In Lagos, Ikorodu City bounced back to winning ways following a 1-0 victory over Kwara United

    Ezekiel Samuel’s fifth minute strike separated both teams on the night.

    The Oga Boys sit in third position with 35 points.

    At the Lafia City Stadium, Nasarawa United beat Niger Tornadoes 2-1.

    Anas Yusuf and Kufre Ebong were on target for Nasarawa United in the game.

    Niger Tornadoes got their goal through Segun Adekunle.

    Plateau United defeated Wikki Tourists 1-0 at the New Jos Stadium with Vincent Temitope scoring the winning goal in the 52nd minute.

    Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten streak to nine games following a hard-earned 3-2 win over El-kanemi Warriors.

    In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United recorded a 2-0 win over Shooting Stars.

    Peter Ebimobowei opened scoring for Bayelsa United in the 24th minute, while Chinedu Emmanuel doubled the advantage in stoppage time.

    Full Results
    Bendel Insurance 3-2 El-Kanemi
    Bayelsa Utd 2-0 3SC
    Plateau Utd 1-0 Wikki
    Rivers Utd 1-0 Remo Stars
    Ikorodu City 1-0 Kwara Utd
    Enyimba 0-0 Barau
    Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Tornadoes
    Kano Pillars 0-1 Abia Warriors

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

