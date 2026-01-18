EPL: Arokodare Features As Wolves, Newcastle End In Stalemate

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was in action as Wolves played out a goalless draw against Newcastle in Sunday’s Premier League.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 17th appearance, has scored one goal and bagged one yellow card this ongoing season for Wolves.



He was later substituted in the 65th minute for Jørgen Strand Larsen after an impressive display.



Newcastle dominated possession for long periods, but their only real chance of the first half saw Nick Woltemade miscue his header from Harvey Barnes’ cross.

Wolves, meanwhile, had several bright moments on the counter-attack. Breakout star Mateus Mane saw an acrobatic attempt held by Nick Pope, while Hugo Bueno’s powerful drive from the right side of the area brushed the roof of the net.



Newcastle upped the ante in the second half, but they still did not register a shot on target until the 85th minute, as Kieran Trippier’s free-kick zipped wide of Jose Sa’s left post.



After 90 minutes, both teams had to settle for a goalless draw. The result mean, Newcastle move into seventh on 33 points, while Wolves remain 20th with eight points.



