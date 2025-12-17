NFF Petitions FIFA Over DR Congo’s Alleged Use Of Ineligible Players Against Super Eagles At Playoffs

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has petitioned FIFA over the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DR Congo) alleged use of ineligible players during the African World Cup playoffs in Morocco.

After regulation and extra-time ended 1-1, DR Congo edged out the Super Eagles 4–3 on penalties in the final of the African playoffs for the 2026 World Cup.

The win means DR Congo progress to the inter-confederation playoffs, where they will face the winners of Jamaica versus New Caledonia for a place at next year’s FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

It was reported that many of the players who featured for DR Congo in the playoffs are foreign-born and were only recently cleared to play for the country.

Under Congolese law, dual nationality is not recognised. Children born abroad to Congolese parents may hold dual citizenship only until the age of 21, after which they must renounce one nationality.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi accused the Congolese football authorities of misleading FIFA to secure clearance for players whose status violates DR Congo’s citizenship laws.

According to Sanusi, Congolese laws clearly state that “you cannot have dual nationality,” yet several members of the Leopards squad who faced Nigeria reportedly hold both European and Congolese passports.

Sanusi described the actions of the DR Congo FA as “fraudulent,” positing that the players should never have been eligible for selection, that FIFA approved the players based on its own eligibility rules, which differ from DR Congo’s internal laws.

“FIFA cleared the players because FIFA’s eligibility rule is different from DR Congo’s rule. FIFA regulations say that once you have the passport of your country, you are eligible,” Sanusi said.

“But our contention is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. Because it is not the responsibility of FIFA to ensure that the regulations of DR Congo are being abided by. It was on the basis of what was presented to FIFA that the players were cleared. But we are saying it was fraudulent.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are currently in Egypt preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

As part of preparations for the AFCON, the Super Eagles faced Egypt in a friendly match which they lost 2-1.

The Super Eagles are in Group C at this year’s AFCON alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

By James Agberebi



