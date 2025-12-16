10 African Football Stars Who Will Miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Africa’s journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been filled with drama, surprises, and heartbreaking exits. Some of the continent’s biggest football icons from Victor Osimhen to André Onana will not be on the world’s biggest stage, leaving fans stunned across Europe and Africa.

In this video, we break down 10 major African stars who will miss the 2026 World Cup due to injuries, poor qualifying performance, or national team collapse. These players have dominated the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Champions League, yet their nations fell short at the final hurdle.

Watch till the end for the full list and analysis of how their absence will affect Africa’s representation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

