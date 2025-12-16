NPFL: Finidi Demands More From Players Despite Rivers United’s Win Over Wikki

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has demanded more from his players despite the win over Wikki Tourists.

The former champions defeated Abdu Maikaba’s side 1-0 in a matchday 17 tie at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday.

Taofeek Otaniyi scored the decisive goal in the ninth minute.

Read Also:NPFL: Rivers United Secure Top Spot, Extend Unbeaten Run

Rivers United secured top spot on the NPFL table following the win.

Despite claiming maximum points from the game, Finidi expressed concern with his team’s performance.

“I can’t really see where the game was moving to, it was off and on throughout ,” Finidi stated in a post-match interview.

“We are quite happy with the victory but the game proper, we can’t actually see where we controlled the game.

“After the impressive performance against Plateau United, coming here back home we struggled against Wikki Tourists.”

By Adeboye Amosu



