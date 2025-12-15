NPFL: Rivers United Secure Top Spot, Extend Unbeaten Run

Rivers United secured top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following a 1-0 win over Wikki Tourists at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday.

Taofeek Otaniyi scored the winning goal in the 19th minute.

Rivers United extended their unbeaten run to nine games.

The Port Harcourt club top the standings with 33 points from 16 matches.

Finidi George’s last defeat was against Bayelsa United on October 12.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Ikorodu City and Katsina United battled to a 0-0 draw.

Ikorodu City maintained third position on the log following the stalemate.

Katsina United moved to 11th position with 22 points from 17 matches.

By Adeboye Amosu




