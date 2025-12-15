Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Number In Cairo Camp Rise To 15 After Bassey, Iwobi, Onyeka Arrival

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    EPL: Iwobi Bags Assists, Bassey In Action As Fulham Hold Man United
    Iwobi and Bassey

    The number of Super Eagles players in camp in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has risen to 15, following the arrival of Fulham duo Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka.

    The arrival of the trip was confirmed by media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe.

    Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto and Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu were the other players who arrived today (Monday).

    The likes of Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Stanley Nwabali, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Francis Uzoho are already in camp.

    Bassey was on target for Fulham in their 3-2 win against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Super Eagles 15 Players in camp:

    Francis Uzoho
    Stanley Nwabali
    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
    Akinsanmiro Ebenezer
    Amas Obasogie
    Semi Ajayi
    Ademola Lookman
    Bright Osayi-Samuel
    Igho Ogbu
    Tochukwu Nnadi
    Zaidu Sanusi
    Paul Onuachu
    Frank Onyeka
    Calvin Bassey
    Alex Iwobi


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.