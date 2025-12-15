AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Number In Cairo Camp Rise To 15 After Bassey, Iwobi, Onyeka Arrival

The number of Super Eagles players in camp in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has risen to 15, following the arrival of Fulham duo Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka.

The arrival of the trip was confirmed by media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe.

Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto and Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu were the other players who arrived today (Monday).

The likes of Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Stanley Nwabali, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Francis Uzoho are already in camp.

Bassey was on target for Fulham in their 3-2 win against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Super Eagles 15 Players in camp:

Francis Uzoho

Stanley Nwabali

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Akinsanmiro Ebenezer

Amas Obasogie

Semi Ajayi

Ademola Lookman

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Igho Ogbu

Tochukwu Nnadi

Zaidu Sanusi

Paul Onuachu

Frank Onyeka

Calvin Bassey

Alex Iwobi



