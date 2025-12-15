NPFL: Nasarawa United Boss Satisfied With Draw Against Plateau United

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut has reacted to his team’s stalemate against Plateau United, reports Completesports.com.

The Solid Miners held their hosts to a 0-0 draw at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday.

Nasarawa United maintained top spot on the table with 31 points from 17 matches following the result.

Mangut said his team deserved a share of the spoils.

“In every game, we plan to get the maximum points, regardless of the venue,” Mangut told Nasarawa United’s media.

“We knew very well that after losing to Rivers United in their last home game, Plateau United would throw everything at us to return to winning ways, moreso that we hadn’t gotten points against them here before.

“We came with a game plan that I would say paid off to a large extent, even though they also had their playing time.

“Unfortunately, a share of the spoils was all we could each part ways with, which isn’t also bad.

“Plateau United aren’t a bad side. They are simply passing through transition which could happen to any team, but I know they will come out of their murky waters sooner than later.

“Our plan is to put our team in a very good position, but also, if opportunity presents itself, we could as well challenge for the title, no harm in doing so.

“But for now, the target is one game at a time.”

By Adeboye Amosu



