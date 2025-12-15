Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Sanusi Lands In Egypt, 11 Players Now In Super Eagles Camp

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Lawal: La Liga Will Be Better Option For Sanusi
    Zaidu Sanusi in action for FC Porto

    FC Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles Cairo, Egypt ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

    Sanusi ‘s arrival now brings the number of players in camp to 11.

    Media officer of the Super Eagles dislcosed that 12 more players are expected today (Monday, 15 December).

    Sanusi was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished second at the 2023 tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

    Also Read: AFCON 2025: Lookman, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel Arrive Super Eagles’ Cairo Camp

    He was also in the squad that lost to DR Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

    Meanwhile, the team’s first training session will hold at 8pm local time inside the mainbowl of the Cairo International stadium.

    Eleven Super Eagles players currently in camp:

    Francis Izobo
    Stanley Nwabali
    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
    Akinsanmiro Ebenezer
    Amas Obasogie
    Semi Ajayi
    Ademola Lookman
    Bright Osayi-Samuel
    Igho Ogbu
    Tochukwu Nnadi
    Zaidu Sanusi

    By James Agberebi


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.