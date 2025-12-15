AFCON 2025: Sanusi Lands In Egypt, 11 Players Now In Super Eagles Camp

FC Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles Cairo, Egypt ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Sanusi ‘s arrival now brings the number of players in camp to 11.

Media officer of the Super Eagles dislcosed that 12 more players are expected today (Monday, 15 December).

Sanusi was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished second at the 2023 tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

He was also in the squad that lost to DR Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Meanwhile, the team’s first training session will hold at 8pm local time inside the mainbowl of the Cairo International stadium.

Eleven Super Eagles players currently in camp:

Francis Izobo

Stanley Nwabali

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Akinsanmiro Ebenezer

Amas Obasogie

Semi Ajayi

Ademola Lookman

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Igho Ogbu

Tochukwu Nnadi

Zaidu Sanusi

By James Agberebi



