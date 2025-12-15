AFCON 2025: Lookman, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel Arrive Super Eagles’ Cairo Camp

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, defenders Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel have arrived the Super Eagles Renaissance Hotels base in Cairo ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Among the new arrivals in camp are; goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Igoh Ogbu.

They joined Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in camp.

More players are expected in the team’s camp later on Monday (today).

The Super Eagles opened camp for AFCON 2025 in Cairo on Sunday.

The three-time African champions will hold their first training session tonight.

Eric Chelle’s side will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



