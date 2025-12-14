AFCON 2025: Dele-Bashiru, Akinsanmiro Hit Super Eagles Camp In Egypt

Italy-based Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Akinsanmiro Ebenezer have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Cairo, Egypt, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Their arrival was announced by media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe.

Their arrival means four players are now in the team’s camp after Francis Uzoho and Stanley Nwabali had landed earlier.

Meanwhile, Efoghe dislcosed that six Players are expected in camp tonight (Sunday).

The players are Igoh ogbu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tochukwu Nnadi, Amas Obasogie, Ademola Lookman and Semi Ajayi.

The Super Eagles will take on Egypt in a friendly match on Tuesday, 16 December as part of preparation for the AFCON.

After the friendly, Eric Chelle’s men will kick off their Group C campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

Other teams in the group are 2004 AFCON title winners Tunisia and Uganda.



