NPFL: Shooting Stars, Abia Warriors Win Away; Remo Stars Fall To Bayelsa United

Shooting Stars defeated Barau FC 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Sodiq Ibrahim scored the decisive goal in the ninth minute.

It was Shooting Stars’ second away win of the season.

Abia Warriors recorded the second away win of the day, edging past Kun Khalifat 1-0 in the oriental derby.

Suraju Lawal netted the winning goal nine minutes from time.

Holders Remo Stars lost 2-1 to Bayelsa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

Victor Mbaoma gave Remo Stars the lead in the 14th minute.

Fabby Clark equalised for Bayelsa United in the 59th minute, while Emo James fired home the winner five minutes later.

Leaders Nasarawa United held Plateau United to a 0-0 draw in Jos, while Warri Wolves and Kano Pillars also battled to a barren draw in Ozoro.

Nine-time champions Enyimba beat Kwara United 3-1.

‎Samuel Agu, and Chidera Michael (brace)were on target for Enyimba, while

Toheeb Gidado scored for the visitors.

At the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna, Niger Tornadoes thrashed El-kanemi Warriors 3-0.

Rickson Mendos bagged a brace, while Azeez Akintunde scored the other goal.

Full Results

‎Barau 0-1 3SC

‎Kun Khalifat 0-1 Abia Warriors

‎Bayelsa Utd 2-1 Remo Stars

‎Enyimba 3-1 Kwara Utd

‎Wolves 0-0 Kano Pillars

‎Tornadoes 3-0 El-Kanemi

‎Plateau Utd 0-0 Nasarawa Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



