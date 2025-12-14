Orban Bags Brace To Help Hellas Verona Overcome Fiorentina

Gift Orban bagged a brace to help Hellas Verona defeat Fiorentina 2-1 away in the Serie A on Sunday.

Orban has now taken his tally in the Italian topflight to four goals, one assist in 11 appearances.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before Fiorentina equalised following an own goal by Hellas Verona player Unai Nunez on 69 minutes.

With five minutes left Hellas Verona had a player sent off after a second bookable offence.

But in the 93rd minute Orban emerged the hero as he netted what proved to be the winner.

With the win, Hellas Verona moved from 19th place to 18th on 12 points in the league table.

In another Series A match Maduka Okoye was in goal for Udinese in their 1-0 home win against Napoli.

It was Okoye’s eight league appearances in the league this term.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp got the only goal of the encounter in the 73rd minute.

Udinese move up to 10th spot on 21 points in the standing.

Okoye was not included in the Super Eagles’ final 28-man squad for the AFCON 2025.

He was one of five goalkeepers who initially made the provisional 55-man squad for the tournament.

By James Agberebi



