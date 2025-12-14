LaLiga: Akor, Ejuke On Target In Sevilla’s Big Win Over Real Oviedo

Adams Akor registered a goal and two assists as Sevilla defeated Real Oviedo 4-0 in their LaLiga encounter on Sunday.

The forward’s international teammate, Chidera Ejuke was also on target for the hosts in the game.

Akor previously went eight games without scoring for the Rojiblancos.

The Nigerian opened scoring for the hosts in the fourth minute with Lucien Agoumé providing the assist.

Akor provided the assist for Djibril Sow’s second goal in the 22nd minute.

The former Montpellier star also teed up Batista Mendy’s third on 51 minutes.

The 25-year-old has so far scored three goals, and registered two assists in 13 league appearances for Sevilla this season.

Ejuke netted Sevilla’s fourth goal of the game one minute from time.

It was Ejuke’s first league goal of the campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu



