Wolves Boss Lauds Arokodare, Teammates Despite Defeat To Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has praised Tolu Arokodare and his teammates despite the team’s loss to Arsenal.

Wolves put up a resolute display in the encounter but fell 2-1 to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal scored two own goals, with the second – on 94 minutes – coming after Arokodare had struck Wolves’ equaliser in the 90th minute.

Edwards Talks Up Arokodare, Others

Edwards said he was proud of his team’s performance in the game.

“The lads gave everything tonight. We’re flat, because the bottom line is we lost another game of football,” he said after the game.

“That’s why Arsenal are where they are, they found a way and we also found a way to help them, I think. I can make all the excuse in the world, I can say it’s Arsenal away and all of that, but we’ve lost the game.

“The lads gave everything. I’m proud of a lot of it tonight, but it hurts. I hate losing games. We all do. We’ve lost far too many, but I think we’re going about it in the right way to try and turn things around.

“You can see it tonight – there’s a team that’s committed. They’re sticking together, they’re fighting, and I feel for the supporters.”

By Adeboye Amosu




