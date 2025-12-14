Very Unlucky For Us –Arokodare Laments Wolves’ Defeat To Arsenal

Tolu Arokodare has expressed his disappointment following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League match at the Emirates.

Arokodare opened his Premier League goals account for Wolves against Arsenal in the 90th minute, which seemed like he had rescued a point for his struggling side.

The Super Eagles striker connected with a cross delivered by Mateus Mane, to cancel out Arsenal’s 70th minute opener.

However, Bukayo Saka forced a second own goal of the game in stoppage time to seal the three points for the league leaders.

While Arokodare is remaining hopeful and believes there are positives to take from the game, he does also think poor defending in the closing stages has cost his side.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said:“It is not the first time we conceded in the last minute. It’s something that we have to work on – staying focused to the last whistle – very unlucky for us. Good goal from them, and I would say it was a little bit of poor defending from us.”

Also Read: Salah Sets New Premier League Record In Liverpool’s Win Vs Brighton

On the aspect of he goalscoring which has been a struggle for Wolves this campaign, the forward admitted they have been working to change that.

Arokodare added: “It’s something we’ve been working on. We did have a few chances in the second half and we have that quality, but we haven’t been lucky in attacking or defending. Hopefully in the coming games we will score more goals and everything will change.”

Meanwhile, the former Genk star was not included in the Super Eagles’ final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

By James Agberebi



