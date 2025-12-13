Salah Sets New Premier League Record In Liverpool’s Win Vs Brighton

Mohamed Salah set a new English Premier League record for goal involvements to take his combined tally of goals and assists for Liverpool to 277 on Saturday, according to aa.com.tr.

The 33-year-old player assisted Hugo Ekitike’s second strike in the 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion to reach his 89 assists in the Premier League since joining the Reds in 2017.

The addition of this assist increased his overall contribution to goals in the league for the Reds to 277, comprising 188 goals and 89 assists.

This achievement surpasses the previous record of 276 goal involvements set by the celebrated English player Wayne Rooney for Manchester United.

The assist also moved Salah to joint top in the rankings for most English Premier League goal involvements at a single stadium.



