Arokodare Scores First EPL Goal As Wolves Fall To Arsenal

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was on target as Wolves lost 2-1 to Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 12th appearance, netted his first Premier League goal for Wolves this ongoing season.

Arsenal dominated possession throughout but struggled to break their defensively disciplined opponents down.



That was until midway through the second half, when a Sam Johnstone own goal from a Bukayo Saka corner broke the deadlock.



Wolves thought they had snatched a point when Tolu Arokodare headed in a 90th-minute equaliser but Rob Edwards’ spirited side were hit with a late sucker punch to remain 13 points adrift of safety.



