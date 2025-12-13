Serie A: Lookman Plays 90 Minutes In Atalanta Win Vs Cagliari

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman played all 90 minutes as Atalanta defeated Cagliari 2-1 in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 12th appearance, has scored two goals this ongoing season for Atalanta.

Read Also:EPL: Bassey Scores, Chukwueze Bags Assist, Iwobi Subbed Off As Fulham Edge Burnley



The host took the lead in the 11th minute through Scamacca’s clever finish before Gaetano netted the equalizer in the 75th minute for Cagliari.



Lookman had the opportunity to extend Atalanta’s lead, but his low drive shot failed to beat Cagliari goalkeeper Ellia Caprile in the 77th minute.



However, Scamacca scored the winning goal in the 81st minute to seal the maximum three points for Atalanta.



