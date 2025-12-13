EPL: Bassey Scores, Chukwueze Bags Assist, Iwobi Subbed Off As Fulham Edge Burnley

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey scored his first goal of the season while Samuel Chukwueze bagged an assist as Fulham defeated Burnley 3-2 in Saturday’s Premier League game.



Bassey, who was making his 16th appearance for Fulham, scored his first league goal in the 31st minute with a powerful header.



Prior to his goal, Smith Rowe had netted the opening goal in the ninth minute, before Burnley’s Ugochukwu leveled parity in the 22nd minute.

In the 58th minute, Chukwueze produced a brilliant assist for Harry Wilson to extend Fulham’s lead to 3-1. The Nigerian international was making his right appearance and scored two goals for Fulham.



Alex Iwobi, on the other hand was substituted in the 79th minute for Joshua King after an impressive display. It was his 16th appearance and has scored two goals this season.



However, Burnley reduced the scoreline to 3-2 after Sonne scored in the 86th minute to give the host some hope of a comeback.



All efforts to equalize proved abortive for Burnley as Fulham picked up the maximum three points.



