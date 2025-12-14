AFCON Is An Important Competition — Kompany

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany says the importance of the Africa Cup of Nations must not be underestimated, reports Completesports.com.

The scheduling of the tournament has constantly caused friction between European clubs and participating countries.

The two parties are always at loggerheads over the release of players for the biennial competition.

FIFA recently ruled that clubs should release players just one week before the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The directive was contrary to the earlier mandatory two weeks release date for players.

Commenting on forward Nicolas Jackson’s imminent departure for the competition, Kompany said the competition is very important for African players.

“My understanding is that he will travel after the game against Mainz. We hope he goes as far as possible. Of course, I hope Congo will win the cup, but otherwise I wish him all the best. The importance of this competition for African players shouldn’t be underestimated,” Kompany said ahead of his side’s clash with Mainz.

By Adeboye Amosu




