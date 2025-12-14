NPFL: Mangut Upbeat Nasarawa United Will End Barren Run Against Plateau United In Jos

Nasarawa United head coach Mbwas Mangut is optimistic his side can end their barren run against his former club Plateau United, reports Completesports.com.

The league leaders will will be up against Plateau United in a matchday 17 encounter at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday (today).

Nasarawa United have never won a league game against the Peace Boys in Jos before.

Mangut however believed the result will be different this time around.

“We are primed to make a statement. I am aware Nasarawa United haven’t won a league game against the Peace Boys in Jos,” Mangut told the club’s media.

“Playing against my former employers only sharpens our focus as we surely are expecting a tough battle, but I strongly believe in my team’s grit and skill to secure a decent result.”

The Solid Miners, who top the standings with 30 points have lost just once in their last six games.

By Adeboye Amosu




