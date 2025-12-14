EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Are Good But Need Better Coaching To Win AFCON 2025 — Bonfrere

Dutch coach Jo Bonfrere has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles, as a team, are not bad but urgently need better coaching to stand a realistic chance of success at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off in Morocco on 21 December 2025.

Bonfrere spoke from his country home in the Netherlands on Saturday, 13 December, questioning the rationale behind Nigeria’s decision to appoint a coach from Mali.

Super Eagles Coaching Choice Questioned by Bonfrere

“I don’t hate Mali. I don’t look down on them as a nation. But football-wise, where is Mali?” Bonfrere queried rhetorically.

“I remember when a Nigerian — the late Stephen Keshi — was coaching Mali. Now Nigeria goes down to hire a coach from Mali.”

Super Eagles: NFF Blamed for Wrong Appointment

According to the former Olympic gold medallist, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must take responsibility for the Eagles’ struggles.

“It’s the fault of the Federation (Nigeria Football Federation, NFF). When you look for a coach, you look for quality and experience.

“That is why the Super Eagles will not go to the World Cup. The Federation caused it by hiring the wrong coach,” Bonfrere stated.

Super Eagles Have Africa’s Best Players — Bonfrere

Bonfrere insisted that the Nigeria possesses elite talent capable of dominating African football if properly managed.

“Look, the Super Eagles are good. They have the best players in Africa and some of the best in Europe, but they need better coaching to win the AFCON,” he submitted.

Eagles’ World Cup Absence ‘Too Painful’

The 79-year-old — who led Nigeria’s U23 side, the Dream Team, to gold at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games — lamented that the NFF’s poor coaching decision cost young Nigerian players the chance to shine on the world’s biggest stage.

“Now Victor Osimhen will not go to the World Cup. That is too bad. The world always looked forward to seeing Nigeria at the World Cup,” he said.

Super Eagles Must Improve Coaching Ahead of AFCON 2025

With AFCON 2025 fast approaching, Bonfrere stressed that coaching quality will determine Nigeria’s fate.

“Now AFCON is coming, and I say the players need good coaching to stand a chance. The players are good, but the coaching has to be better for the Super Eagles to win,” added the AFCON 2000 silver medallist.

By Sab Osuji



