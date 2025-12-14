Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Chelle, Super Eagles Backroom Staff, Uzoho Arrive Egypt

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The Super Eagles will begin preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday (today), reports Completesports.com.

    Head coach Eric Chelle, his assistants, and backroom staff arrived Cairo on Saturday.

    The Super Eagles are based at the Renaissance Hotels, Cairo.

    Meanwhile, Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has the arrived the team’s camp.

    Majority of the players named in the squad by Chelle are expected in camp later today.

    The Super Eagles will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

    The team will leave for Morocco aboard a chartered aircraft after the game with Egypt.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

