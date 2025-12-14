AFCON 2025: Eagles Must Avoid Over-Reliance On Osimhen For Goals –Sodje

Former Nigerian international Sam Sodje has warned the Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, not to over-depend on Victor Osimhen for goals at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



In a chat with Footy Africa, the former Brentford star stated that the Super Eagles players must learn to share responsibilities and avoid over-reliance on the Galatasaray striker for goals at the tournament.



“Anyone who is playing well at their club deserves a chance in the national team. Yes, it hasn’t worked out for him with the national team in the past, but he is playing very well at the moment.

“We are also trying to ensure that our team is not a one-man team that depends solely on Victor Osimhen. If someone can come in and share the goalscoring responsibility, I think it would be a great addition. Considering the kind of season he is having, I hope he gets an opportunity to play.”



The Super Eagles will begin preparations in Egypt with a friendly against the Pharaohs on December 16 before heading to Morocco for the tournament, which kicks off on December 21.



Nigeria is drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, opening their campaign against Tanzania in Fes on December 23.



