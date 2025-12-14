AFCON 2025: Senegal Coach Names Injured Trio In Final Squad

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has named three injured players Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra and Assane Diao in his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Diao suffered a thigh injury for Como last weekend, Diarra has not played since undergoing groin surgery in September for Sunderland, while Sarr has missed Crystal Palace’s last three matches after suffering ankle ligament damage against Manchester United.

Senegal’s core remains intact, featuring established stars across Europe and the Gulf.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly, attacking icon Sadio Mané, and midfield anchor Idrissa Gana Gueye all make the squad, while Pape Matar Sarr, one of Africa’s most exciting young midfielders, will play a central role after a strong season with Tottenham.

Up front, Thiaw has named a dynamic and varied attack.

Boulaye Dia, Habib Diallo, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye, and Cherif Ndiaye provide depth and versatility, giving Senegal one of the most potent forward lines in the competition.

In defence, Moussa Niakhaté, Ismail Jakobs, Antoine Mendy, Abdoulaye Seck, and rising prospect Mamadou Sarr join Kalidou Koulibaly in forming a unit built on physical presence and athleticism.

The goalkeeping department includes experienced Edouard Mendy, in-form Le Havre keeper Mory Diaw, and Nice’s Yehvann Diouf.

The Terangha Lions will begin their campaign on 23 December against Botswana before facing Benin and DR Congo in Group D.



