Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Bendel Insurance Extend Unbeaten Run After Draw Vs Rangers

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten streak to five games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rangers at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

    Both teams fought hard in the first half, failing to hit target despite creating a couple of chances.

    ‎Promise Anyanwu gave Insurance the lead nine minutes from time.

    Read Also:NWFL: Ekiti Queens Banished To Abeokuta, Fined N2.5m

    Rangers however fought back deep into stoppage time after Chidozie Iwundu’s free kick was diverted into the net for an own goal.

    Insurance moved to 14th position on the table with 20 points from 17 matches.

    Rangers remain in fourth position with 26 points from same number of matches.

    The remaining matchday 17 games will be played on Sunday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.