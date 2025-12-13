NPFL: Bendel Insurance Extend Unbeaten Run After Draw Vs Rangers

Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten streak to five games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rangers at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

Both teams fought hard in the first half, failing to hit target despite creating a couple of chances.

‎Promise Anyanwu gave Insurance the lead nine minutes from time.

Rangers however fought back deep into stoppage time after Chidozie Iwundu’s free kick was diverted into the net for an own goal.

Insurance moved to 14th position on the table with 20 points from 17 matches.

Rangers remain in fourth position with 26 points from same number of matches.

The remaining matchday 17 games will be played on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



