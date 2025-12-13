Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Helps Nine-Man Lazio Overcome Parma

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was in action for nine-man Lazio who edged out Parma 1-0 in the Serie A on Saturday.

Dele-Bashiru was introduced into the encounter with 20 minutes left.

Tijani Noslin was the hero for Lazio as his 82nd minute strike was enough to secure the three points.

Lazio was reduced to 10 men after Mattia Zaccagni was shown a straight red card.

Then with 12 minutes left to play Lazio had another player give a straight red card after Toma Basic was given his matching orders.

Lazio move up to eight place on 22 points in the league table.



