Turkey: Osimhen On Target In Galatasaray’s Win Over Antalyalspor

Victor Osimhen was on target as Galatasaray beat their hosts Antalyalspor 4-1 in a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Saturday night.

Leroy Sané gave the visitors the lead after seven minutes, while Baris Yilmaz doubled the advantage four minutes later.

Osimhen scored Galatasaray’s third four minutes before the hour mark.

It was the Nigeria international’s sixth league goal of the campaign.

The 26-year-old has so far registered 12 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

Sander van de Streek reduced the deficit for the home team in the 69th minute.

Substitute Mauro Icardi however netted Galatasaray’s fourth in stoppage time.

Okan Buruk’s side will shift attention to Thursday’s Turkish Super Cup clash with Istanbul Başakşehir.



