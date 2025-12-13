Chelsea Defeat Everton 2-0 To End Winless Streak; Ekitike’s Double Sinks Brighton

Chelsea ended their Winless run after overcoming Everton 2-0 in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

First half goals from Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto helped the Blues end a run of four straight matches without a win (two draws, two defeats).

Palmer opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Gusto added the second goal in the 45th minute.

Enzo Maresca’s men climb up to fourth position on 28 points while Everton occupy eight place on 24 points in the league table.

At Anfield, Liverpool made it two wins from two games thanks to a 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Also Read: Maresca: Chelsea Can Catch Up With Arsenal

Hugo Ekitike bagged the two goals that sealed the win for the Premier League champions.

The Reds climb to sixth place on 26 points in the league standing.

Ekitike gave Liverpool the perfect start when he broke the deadlock just one minute into the contest.

Then on the hour mark, Ekitike got his second to put Arne Slot’s 2-0 ahead.

Thr French international



