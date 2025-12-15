AFCON 2025: It’s A Relief To Be Back In Super Eagles

Francis Uzoho has said it is a relief for him to be back in the Super Eagles after making the final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Uzoho has been out of the Super Eagles for long since Stanley Nwabali became the undisputed first choice.

But it was a surprise to many when Uzoho made the 55-man provisional squad and also the final 28-man Super Eagles list for the AFCON.

Speaking after arriving the Super Eagles camp in Cairo, Egypt, Uzoho in a chat with the team’s media team said:”I was filled with joy, a joy I cannot express. It was a relief to know that I am coming back to be with the boys and to have that same feeling we use to have before and to represent Nigeria which is the most important thing.

On what he missed while he was away from the team, he said:”I missed quite a lot, I think I missed the boys to be honest. I missed the vibe in the camp because we’ve been quite a lot together. I think the most noticable thing I missed is the boys.

“We do chat once in a while, we check up on each other, I have my own colleagues in quite close to but in general I do reach out to the boys.”

By James Agberebi



