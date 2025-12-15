Akor Delighted To End Goal Drought

Sevilla striker Akor Adams is full of excitement after ending his nine-game goal drought, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international starred in Sevilla’s 4-0 drubbing of Real Oviedo at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Sunday afternoon, scoring once and also providing two assists.

Akor opened scoring for the Rojiblancos after four minutes.

The forward then set up Djibril Sow and Batista Mendy for the second and third goals, respectively.

Read Also:LaLiga: Akor, Ejuke On Target In Sevilla’s Big Win Over Real Oviedo

His international teammate, Chidera Ejuke scored Sevilla’s fourth goal late in the game.

Akor In Happy Mood

The 25-year-old is looking forward to scoring more goals for Mattias Almeyda’s side.

“I wouldn’t say that. The best is yet to come. The best is yet to come. The best thing is the three points, which we also deserved against Valencia,” Akor was quoted by Elsevillista.

“It’s been a great match for me, for the team and for the fans. It’s been a great day for everyone.

“I have the privilege of having been selected by Nigeria. It’s an opportunity you can’t say no to.”

Akor has registered three goals and two assists in 14 league appearances for Sevilla this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



