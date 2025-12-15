‘He Was Exceptional’ – Hellas Verona Defender Hails Orban After Win Over Fiorentina

Hellas Verona defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has labelled Gift Orban “exceptional” after the forward bagged a brace in the club’s 2-1 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday, reports Completes ports.com.

Man of the Match Orban was the difference between the bottom two teams in the Serie A encounter.

Orban, who replaced Giovane in the 35th minute opened scoring seven minutes later with a superb strike.

The Nigeria international sealed the win in the third minute of added time.

“I’m really happy for him (Orban). He was exceptional, played a very important match and helped us win with his two goals. He, like the whole team, must continue like this,” Bella-Kotchap told DAZN after the game.

“We worked as a team. Each of my teammates did the right job for this victory, and we want to continue like this.”

The striker has registered four goals and one assist in 12 league appearances for the Yellow and Blues this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



