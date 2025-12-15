Akinsanmiro: Super Eagles’ Invitation A Big Surprise

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has reflected on his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com reports.

Akinsanmiro was named in Super Eagles’ 28-man squad for the competition by head coach Eric Chelle last week.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye with his impressive performances for Serie A club Pisa this season.

Akinsanmiro On Super Eagles’ Invitation

The midfielder said the invitation came to him as a surprise.

“I was not expecting it to be honest , the first time I was contacted was during the World Cup qualifiers, but I was injured and couldn’t make it,” Akinsanmiro told the Super Eagles media.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Sanusi Lands In Egypt, 11 Players Now In Super Eagles Camp

“So, when this invitation came, I called someone close to me, I was actually shedding tears because it was a dream come true for me.

“I have been trying to play for the national team, from U-17 to U-20. Then, I felt maybe I was not good enough. I told myself I will keep pushing and doing my possible best, may be one day the invitation will come.”

Rise To Stardom

Akinsanmiro also spoke about his journey to stardom.

“My daddy inspired me, he was once a footballer, and my two brothers. They were footballers too. I took a lot of interest in the game while watching them play, “added Akinsanmiro.

“Then, there was a time I took a break from football to learn barbing. I’m a professional barber too. I must thank my father, and brothers for their support.”

By Adeboye Amosu



