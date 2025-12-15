Ex International: AFCON 2025 Title Is Within Eagles’ Grasp

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles can lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Nigeria will head into the 2025 AFCON looking to build on their runners-up finish at the last tournament, where they lost 2–1 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final.



The three-time AFCON champions, who have been grouped alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in Group C, will be aiming for a fourth continental crown, having previously won in 1980, 1994, and 2013.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that winning the AFCON 2025 title is within Nigeria’s reach in Morocco.

“There is doubt that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be tough for all the countries that will be participating in the tournament.



“However, the odds still favours the Super Eagles as one of the favourites to win the title.



“What is most paramount is for the team to begin their campaign on a winning note against Tanzania; that will help the confidence of the players as the tournament progresses.



“I am sure the AFCON 2025 title is within the grasp of the Super Eagles if the team play as a unit.”



The 2025 AFCON kicks off in Morocco on Dec. 21 and is expected to end on Jan. 18, 2026.



